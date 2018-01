HANSON BOYS’ CLASSIC-Corsica/Stickney, Canistota & Warner Win Early Games

Early Games At Hanson Classic In Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. — The 36th Annual Hanson Boys’ Basketball Classic tipped off on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell at the World’s Only Corn Palace.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from Corsica/Stickney’s 56-46 win over Gregory, Canistota’s 56-50 win over Langford, and Warner’s 58-47 win over Castlewood!