HANSON BOYS CLASSIC-Sioux Valley, Flandreau & White River Win Thrillers

Late Games At 36th Hanson Classic Come Down To Final Minute

MITCHELL, S.D. — The 36th Hanson Boys’ Basketball Classic once again paired some of the state’s top teams against each other in the evening games.

And the action at the World’s Only Corn Palace did not disappoint!

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from White River’s 65-63 win over Aberdeen Roncalli, Flandreau’s 68-67 win over Tea, and Sioux Valley’s 75-67 victory over Bridgewater-Emery!