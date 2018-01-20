Hutchinson County Courthouse Dilemma Bring Lawsuit

OLIVET, S.D. (AP) – County commissioners in southeast South Dakota may face a lawsuit over a proposed courthouse.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Hutchinson County commissioners passed a construction resolution Tuesday for a $4.5 million courthouse in Olivet. The current courthouse was built in 1881, making it the oldest still in use in South Dakota.

But Menno attorney Tom Hertz told the commissioners before their vote that they’d likely be sued over the courthouse approval.

Hertz says the county could get by with remodeling the current building or scaling down the cost of the new courthouse. He says the commissioners should hold a public hearing.

Hutchinson County State’s Attorney Glenn Roth says the commissioners have a short window to use its courthouse accumulation fund and need to take action this year.