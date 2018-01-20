Jackrabbit Women Romp Over Western Illinois

Big 2nd Quarter Sends SDSU To 84-48 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston set The Summit League records for wins as the Jackrabbits recorded an 84-48 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon in front of 2,129 fans at Frost Arena.

The win gives Johnston 144 victories in Summit League play and 261 overall wins since the Jackrabbits entered The Summit League in 2007-08. Oral Roberts’ Jerry Finkbeiner was the previous record-holder.

Junior Macy Miller tied her career high with 31 points to lead South Dakota State, now 16-4 overall and 5-0 in league play. Freshman Tylee Irwin tied her career high with 14 points while junior Madison Guebert added 10 points. Miller added eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and tied a personal best with two blocked shots.

Western Illinois, 14-6 and 4-2, was led by Emily Clemens’ 16 points.

After Western Illinois closed the first quarter with a 9-2 run to tie game 12-12, the Jackrabbits opened the second quarter with a 15-3 run for a 27-15 lead when sophomore Tagyn Larson scored inside with 6:06 left in the half.

After making four of 17 shots in the first quarter, SDSU made 14 of 17 shots, including four 3-point field goals, in the second quarter. Miller made eight-straight field goals to close the first half as the Jackrabbits scored 34 points in the second quarter to take a 46-23 lead at halftime.

The Jackrabbits forced Western Illinois into 9-of-42 shooting and 11 turnovers through three quarters and had 44-point lead, 79-35, with 4:43 to play in the final quarter.

Notes

Miller moved into eighth on the career scoring list with 1,485 points, passing Leah Klaassen (1994-97) and Kristin Rotert (2007-10) today.

Guebert scored 10 points to give her 1,143 points for 30 th place, breaking a tie with Lori Fish (1986-89).

place, breaking a tie with Lori Fish (1986-89). Thompson has now scored 1,126 points for 33 rd place.

place. Western Illinois’ nine points in the third quarter marks the ninth time this season SDSU has allowed nine-or-fewer points in a quarter.

The Jackrabbits had a season-high 12 steals.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Thursday when it hosts South Dakota at 7 p.m. in the South Dakota Showdown game in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics