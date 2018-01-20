King Of Glory Church Hosts Kings Kloset

Sioux Falls, S.D.- Dozens of people went home with needed necessities and toiletries today, thanks to the work of the King Of Glory Church.

The giveaway is called Kings Kloset and it’s an event the ministry holds every third Saturday of the month.

It’s a chance for individuals to come by the church and collect household goods like soap, shampoo, laundry detergent and more.

Each guest is required to bring a photo ID and provide proof of residency.

Event organizers say they’re amazed to see how much King’s Kloset has grown throughout the years.

“Our very first week we did this, we had 15 volunteers and one family show up, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, like what do we need to do fix this?’ So anyway, so now 5 years later, we have 20 volunteers and like Janet said over 300 families,” says Co-Director Laurie McDonald

All of the goods except for the paper towels were donated by the church.

The giveaway each month goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.