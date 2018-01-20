Possible Snow Fall Could Cause Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It’s forecasted that we’ll receive snow Sunday and traffic services says its important to prepare.

There’s a chance that a snow alert will be issued and if there is you must remove your car from the street or you’ll be ticketed and towed. Emergency snow routes are immediate so it’s important to be check for alerts. Traffic services also wants to remind people to plan ahead and give themselves time to commute. As well as to slow down and increase stopping distance.

To check to see if your zone is on snow alert the Sioux Falls Street Division offers a text message alerting service. To receive snow alert text messages, text the word ‘snow’ to 605-413-1990.