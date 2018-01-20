Scoreboard Saturday, January 20th

Scores For Saturday, January 20, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2018

NHL
Wild 5, Tampa Bay 2

NBA
Timberwolves 115, Toronto 109

NBA G-League
Skyforce 103, Canton 100

USHL
Team USA 6, Stampede 3

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 98, Western Illinois 70

USD 85, Omaha 71

Winona State 84, Augustana 80

Sioux Falls 85, Concordia-St. Paul 64

MSU-Mankato 72, SMSU 70

Northern State 92, UM-Duluth 71

Dakota Wesleyan 94, Doane 64

Concordia 74, Dordt 59

Briar Cliff 98, Northwestern 83

Presentation 83, Valley City State 78

Jamestown 104, Dakota State 88

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 84, Western Illinois 48

USD 70, Omaha 46

Augustana 91, Winona State 71

MSU-Mankato 81, SMSU 53

Northern State 84, UM-Duluth 83

Sioux Falls 84, Concordia-St. Paul 56 (*Szymanski Scores USF Record 43 points!)

Dakota Wesleyan 84, Doane 49

Mount Marty 70, College of Saint Mary 63

Concordia 107, Dordt 68

Northwestern 73, Briar Cliff 57

Jamestown 116, Dakota State 62

Valley City State 79, Presentation 65

College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 164, SDSU 136

Women
SDSU 172, USD 127

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 46, Waubay/Summit 40

Avon 59, Wagner 49

Bennett County 62, Philip 44

Crow Creek 73, Todd County 30

Dakota Valley 77, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37

Dell Rapids 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 59

Flandreau Indian 76, Marty Indian 60

Florence 56, Webster 42

Hot Springs 66, Lead-Deadwood 42

McLaughlin 66, Miller 44

Milbank Area 64, West Central 48

Oelrichs 64, Crazy Horse 46

Parker 49, Beresford 39

Rapid City Central 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Rapid City Stevens 51, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Gayville-Volin 52

Yankton 61, Aberdeen Central 46

West Lyon, Inwood 61, West Sioux, Hawarden 59

Marshall 73, Waseca 59

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Central Minnesota Christian 38

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Estelline 33

Fifth Place
Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 54

Third Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44

Championship
Colman-Egan 60, Arlington 55

DSU Classic
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Freeman Academy/Marion 66

Kimball/White Lake 68, Waverly-South Shore 41

Leola/Frederick 71, St. Francis Indian 54

Wessington Springs 58, Alcester-Hudson 55, OT

Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Canistota 56, Langford 50

St. Thomas More 55, Pine Ridge 49

Warner 58, Castlewood 47

White River 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 63

Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Dupree 27

Mobridge-Pollock 52, Eureka/Bowdle 44

Sully Buttes 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 66, Yankton 29

Avon 54, Wagner 40

Beresford 60, Parker 30

Bon Homme 51, Bridgewater-Emery 48

Burke/South Central 71, Kadoka Area 60

Colome 44, Jones County 35

Dakota Valley 52, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Dell Rapids 37

Gregory 41, Stanley County 25

Lyman 59, White River 56

Marty Indian 74, Flandreau Indian 39

Miller 68, McLaughlin 55

New Underwood 39, Wall 38

Philip 50, Bennett County 21

West Sioux, Hawarden 48, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Rapid City Central 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54

Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38

Sioux Falls Christian 49, Mitchell Christian 20

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 30

Todd County 64, Crow Creek 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Gayville-Volin 31

West Central 69, Milbank 34

Adrian 60, Red Rock Central 54

Edgerton 69, Ellsworth 31

Waseca 60, Marshall 52

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 43

Third Place
Lake Preston 59, Arlington 33

Championship
Deubrook 73, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

DSU Classic
Alcester-Hudson 49, Wessington Springs 27

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Freeman Academy/Marion 32

Leola/Frederick 74, St. Francis Indian 51

Waverly-South Shore 51, Kimball/White Lake 43

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 64, Bison 36

Fifth Place
McIntosh 49, Harding County 44

Third Place
Dupree 48, Lemmon 30

Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Faulkton 46

Sully Buttes 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 20

Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Morrill, Neb. 47, Edgemont 33

H.S. Wrestling
River City Rumble
1.  Aberdeen (195.5)

2.  Harrisburg (193)

3.  Huron (171)

4.  Mitchell (160.5)

5.  Chamberlain (141.5)

Dak XII Tournament
1.  Canton (231.5)

2.  Vermillion (158)

3.  Madison (125.5)

4.  Elk Point-Jefferson (124.5)

5.  Lennox (107)

Winner Invite
1.  Winner (233.5)

2.  Mobridge-Pollock (230)

3.  Philip (178)

4.  Burke/Gregory (176.5)

5.  Bon Homme/Scotland (169)

H.S. Gymnastics
Rapid City Gym-O-Rama
1.  Dickinson (146.875)

2.  Pierre (138.375)

3.  Hot Springs (128.075)

4.  Chamberlain (124.275)

5.  RC Stevens (124)

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Luverne 4, Waseca 1

Windom 7, Morris Benson Area 2

H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Minnesota River 5, Worthington/Fulda 0

Windom 5, Morris Benson Area 0

