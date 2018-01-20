Scoreboard Saturday, January 20th
NHL
Wild 5, Tampa Bay 2
NBA
Timberwolves 115, Toronto 109
NBA G-League
Skyforce 103, Canton 100
USHL
Team USA 6, Stampede 3
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 98, Western Illinois 70
USD 85, Omaha 71
Winona State 84, Augustana 80
Sioux Falls 85, Concordia-St. Paul 64
MSU-Mankato 72, SMSU 70
Northern State 92, UM-Duluth 71
Dakota Wesleyan 94, Doane 64
Concordia 74, Dordt 59
Briar Cliff 98, Northwestern 83
Presentation 83, Valley City State 78
Jamestown 104, Dakota State 88
Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 84, Western Illinois 48
USD 70, Omaha 46
Augustana 91, Winona State 71
MSU-Mankato 81, SMSU 53
Northern State 84, UM-Duluth 83
Sioux Falls 84, Concordia-St. Paul 56 (*Szymanski Scores USF Record 43 points!)
Dakota Wesleyan 84, Doane 49
Mount Marty 70, College of Saint Mary 63
Concordia 107, Dordt 68
Northwestern 73, Briar Cliff 57
Jamestown 116, Dakota State 62
Valley City State 79, Presentation 65
College Swimming & Diving
Men
USD 164, SDSU 136
Women
SDSU 172, USD 127
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 46, Waubay/Summit 40
Avon 59, Wagner 49
Bennett County 62, Philip 44
Crow Creek 73, Todd County 30
Dakota Valley 77, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37
Dell Rapids 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 59
Flandreau Indian 76, Marty Indian 60
Florence 56, Webster 42
Hot Springs 66, Lead-Deadwood 42
McLaughlin 66, Miller 44
Milbank Area 64, West Central 48
Oelrichs 64, Crazy Horse 46
Parker 49, Beresford 39
Rapid City Central 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Rapid City Stevens 51, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46
Sisseton 64, Redfield/Doland 56
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Gayville-Volin 52
Yankton 61, Aberdeen Central 46
West Lyon, Inwood 61, West Sioux, Hawarden 59
Marshall 73, Waseca 59
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Central Minnesota Christian 38
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Estelline 33
Fifth Place
Deubrook 59, Lake Preston 54
Third Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44
Championship
Colman-Egan 60, Arlington 55
DSU Classic
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Freeman Academy/Marion 66
Kimball/White Lake 68, Waverly-South Shore 41
Leola/Frederick 71, St. Francis Indian 54
Wessington Springs 58, Alcester-Hudson 55, OT
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Canistota 56, Langford 50
St. Thomas More 55, Pine Ridge 49
Warner 58, Castlewood 47
White River 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 63
Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Dupree 27
Mobridge-Pollock 52, Eureka/Bowdle 44
Sully Buttes 73, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 45
HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 66, Yankton 29
Avon 54, Wagner 40
Beresford 60, Parker 30
Bon Homme 51, Bridgewater-Emery 48
Burke/South Central 71, Kadoka Area 60
Colome 44, Jones County 35
Dakota Valley 52, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 35
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Dell Rapids 37
Gregory 41, Stanley County 25
Lyman 59, White River 56
Marty Indian 74, Flandreau Indian 39
Miller 68, McLaughlin 55
New Underwood 39, Wall 38
Philip 50, Bennett County 21
West Sioux, Hawarden 48, West Lyon, Inwood 46
Rapid City Central 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 38
Sioux Falls Christian 49, Mitchell Christian 20
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 30
Todd County 64, Crow Creek 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Gayville-Volin 31
West Central 69, Milbank 34
Adrian 60, Red Rock Central 54
Edgerton 69, Ellsworth 31
Waseca 60, Marshall 52
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 43
Third Place
Lake Preston 59, Arlington 33
Championship
Deubrook 73, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
DSU Classic
Alcester-Hudson 49, Wessington Springs 27
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
Leola/Frederick 74, St. Francis Indian 51
Waverly-South Shore 51, Kimball/White Lake 43
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 64, Bison 36
Fifth Place
McIntosh 49, Harding County 44
Third Place
Dupree 48, Lemmon 30
Mobridge Big Bob Classic
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Faulkton 46
Sully Buttes 71, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 20
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Morrill, Neb. 47, Edgemont 33
H.S. Wrestling
River City Rumble
1. Aberdeen (195.5)
2. Harrisburg (193)
3. Huron (171)
4. Mitchell (160.5)
5. Chamberlain (141.5)
Dak XII Tournament
1. Canton (231.5)
2. Vermillion (158)
3. Madison (125.5)
4. Elk Point-Jefferson (124.5)
5. Lennox (107)
Winner Invite
1. Winner (233.5)
2. Mobridge-Pollock (230)
3. Philip (178)
4. Burke/Gregory (176.5)
5. Bon Homme/Scotland (169)
H.S. Gymnastics
Rapid City Gym-O-Rama
1. Dickinson (146.875)
2. Pierre (138.375)
3. Hot Springs (128.075)
4. Chamberlain (124.275)
5. RC Stevens (124)
H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Luverne 4, Waseca 1
Windom 7, Morris Benson Area 2
H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Minnesota River 5, Worthington/Fulda 0
Windom 5, Morris Benson Area 0