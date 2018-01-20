SDSU Men Steamroll Western Illinois

Jacks Win 98-70

MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota State rolled to its eighth straight win Saturday night with a 98-70 dismantling of Western Illinois behind double figure scoring efforts from seven Jackrabbits.

SDSU (17-5, 5-0 Summit League) kept its league record unblemished with the victory, shooting 50 percent as a team with an 18-for-20 effort from the charity stripe. The Jacks shot 50 percent from deep as well, hitting 14 3-pointers for the 11th time under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

David Jenkins Jr. led all scorers with 27 points, drilling four 3-pointers and all five of his free throws.

Mike Daum posted his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Ian Theisen just missed a double-double of his own, tallying 13 points with three 3-pointers to go alongside nine boards.

Tevin King and Reed Tellinghuisen each added 12 in the scoring column and Skyler Flatten, who buried three 3-pointers, added 11. Chris Howell rounded out the double figure scoring with 10 points.

Trailing by two (11-9) five minutes into the action, a Jenkins 3-pointer at 14:43 opened an 11-3 Jackrabbit run that closed with a thunderous dunk from Daum and put SDSU ahead, 20-14, with 13 minutes to go in the half.

A short time later, WIU closed the gap and tied it, 22-all before State scored nine straight as part of a 19-4 run to take control for good. All told, the Jacks outscored the ‘Necks by 14 in the final 10-plus minutes of the half and carried a 44-30 lead into the break.

SDSU opened the second half with seven straight points, and midway through the period stretched its advantage to 31 (75-44) after a Jenkins 3-point play closed a 14-2 Jackrabbit rally at 10:55.

The Jackrabbits’ largest lead of the day (96-59) came on the tail end of a 10-0 burst near the four-minute mark as State closed out its fifth road win of the season.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 22-4 all-time against Western Illinois.

SDSU’s previous best start in Summit League play was 4-0 in 2009-10.

Seven Jackrabbits reached double figures for the first time since Nov. 18, 2012 when SDSU did it against the District of Columbia.

Mike Daum now has 21 career double-doubles, the most of any Jackrabbit in its Division I history.

Reed Tellinghuisen is now tied for second in career 3-point attempts (627) in Jackrabbit history alongside Austin Hansen (1999-03).

David Jenkins Jr. is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518, set in 2015-16. Through 22 games, Jenkins has 349 points compared to Daum’s 292 in that span.

Reed Tellinghuisen has hit double figures in 11 straight games and in 14 of his last 15 contests.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes a two-game stretch of road games Wednesday at South Dakota. The latest matchup in the SD Corn Showdown Series is set for a 7 p.m. tip in Vermillion, South Dakota.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics