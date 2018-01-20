SDSU Men Steamroll Western Illinois
Jacks Win 98-70
MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota State rolled to its eighth straight win Saturday night with a 98-70 dismantling of Western Illinois behind double figure scoring efforts from seven Jackrabbits.
SDSU (17-5, 5-0 Summit League) kept its league record unblemished with the victory, shooting 50 percent as a team with an 18-for-20 effort from the charity stripe. The Jacks shot 50 percent from deep as well, hitting 14 3-pointers for the 11th time under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
David Jenkins Jr. led all scorers with 27 points, drilling four 3-pointers and all five of his free throws.
Mike Daum posted his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Ian Theisen just missed a double-double of his own, tallying 13 points with three 3-pointers to go alongside nine boards.
Tevin King and Reed Tellinghuisen each added 12 in the scoring column and Skyler Flatten, who buried three 3-pointers, added 11. Chris Howell rounded out the double figure scoring with 10 points.
Trailing by two (11-9) five minutes into the action, a Jenkins 3-pointer at 14:43 opened an 11-3 Jackrabbit run that closed with a thunderous dunk from Daum and put SDSU ahead, 20-14, with 13 minutes to go in the half.
A short time later, WIU closed the gap and tied it, 22-all before State scored nine straight as part of a 19-4 run to take control for good. All told, the Jacks outscored the ‘Necks by 14 in the final 10-plus minutes of the half and carried a 44-30 lead into the break.
SDSU opened the second half with seven straight points, and midway through the period stretched its advantage to 31 (75-44) after a Jenkins 3-point play closed a 14-2 Jackrabbit rally at 10:55.
The Jackrabbits’ largest lead of the day (96-59) came on the tail end of a 10-0 burst near the four-minute mark as State closed out its fifth road win of the season.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State is now 22-4 all-time against Western Illinois.
- SDSU’s previous best start in Summit League play was 4-0 in 2009-10.
- Seven Jackrabbits reached double figures for the first time since Nov. 18, 2012 when SDSU did it against the District of Columbia.
- Mike Daum now has 21 career double-doubles, the most of any Jackrabbit in its Division I history.
- Reed Tellinghuisen is now tied for second in career 3-point attempts (627) in Jackrabbit history alongside Austin Hansen (1999-03).
- David Jenkins Jr. is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518, set in 2015-16. Through 22 games, Jenkins has 349 points compared to Daum’s 292 in that span.
- Reed Tellinghuisen has hit double figures in 11 straight games and in 14 of his last 15 contests.
Up Next
South Dakota State closes a two-game stretch of road games Wednesday at South Dakota. The latest matchup in the SD Corn Showdown Series is set for a 7 p.m. tip in Vermillion, South Dakota.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics