Sioux Falls Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Friday January 19th, 2018 officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to an armed robbery that occurred at a local business in the area of W 46th St and S. Western Ave.

When the officers arrived on scene an employee told them that an individual entered the establishment with his hand in his pocket as if he was holding weapon and demanded money.

The suspect emptied the cash register till and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a younger Native American male who was approximately 5’6” in height and had a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a black or blue bandana covering his face. A blue sweat shirt with a white basketball jersey over the top of the sweatshirt.

The jersey had a number 20 on it. He also was wearing gloves at the time of the robbery. No one was injured during the robbery.

The Sioux Falls Police Department asks that if anyone has information about the identity of the suspect or has information about the robbery that they call 367-7007 to make a report.