Vikings Look To Get Ground Game Going In Philadelphia

Minnesota Faces Top Ranked Run Defense In NFC Title Game
Zach Borg
PHILADELPHIA, PA  —  We’re less than 24 hours from the NFC Championship game between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

One of Minnesota’s biggest challenges figures to be running the football.  The Eagles have the top ranked rush defense in the NFL, giving up just 79 yards a game.  That doesn’t seem to phase the Vikings who plan to get the ground game going.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:40 PM CST.

