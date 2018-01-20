Wieneke Makes Highlight Reel Grab In East-West Shrine Game

Ohnesorge & Kuhnert Also Play

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — South Dakota State alum Jake Wieneke only made one grab in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday afternoon.

He made it one for the highlight reel though!

Wieneke hauled in a tipped Jeremiah Briscoe pass for 15 yards in the third quarter. His West team defeated the East squad of college all-stars 14-10.

SDSU teammate Jacob Ohnesorge also played on the West squad’s offensive line while Washington alum and former North Dakota State Bison offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert suited up on the East team’s offensive line.

Click on the video viewer to see Jake’s grab!