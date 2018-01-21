Alejandro Landa Captures Lewis Pro-Am Singles Title With Remarkable Rally

8th Seed Defeats 2nd Seed Daniel DeLaRosa In Three Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –– 8th-seeded Alejandro Landa’s remarkable weekend at the 40th Lewis Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament had already included an upset of top ranked Rocky Carson en route to the pro singles final.

And Landa saved his best for last.

Trailing 2nd seed Daniel DeLaRosa 10-6 in the decisive third game, Landa rattled off five straight points to capture the 2017 Singles Title, defeating DeLaRosa 15-6, 7-15 and 11-10. It’s Landa’s first IRT Tour victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Javier Mar and Rodrigo Montoya won the pro doubles title 15-13 and 15-12 over Jake Bredenbeck & Jose Diaz.