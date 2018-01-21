Eagles Fly Past Vikings In NFC Championship Game

Minnesota Gives Up 38 Unanswered In 38-7 Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It took a “Minneapolis Miracle” for the Minnesota Vikings to beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs last week.

It took 60 minutes of a relentless Philadelphia Eagles team to dash any hope of the Vikings returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 42 years.

The Eagles scored 38 unanswered points and dominated the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night in Philadelphia, advancing to their third Super Bowl in franchise history. The Eagles will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on KDLT on February 4th, 2018 at 5:30 PM at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl 39 in 2004 that the Patriots won 24-21. Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry, a Washington High School alum and former Nebraska Cornhusker, is a backup linebacker for the Eagles and will get a chance to earn a ring.

The Vikings will have to watch the Eagles play on their homefield in Super Bowl 52 and wonder what could have been. Minnesota opened the game with nine play, 75 yard drive that ended with a 25-yard Case Keenum to Kyle Rudolph touchdown and a 7-0 lead. On the next series Keenum’s arm was hit during a pass and Patrick Robinson intercepted him, returning it 50 yards for the game tying score. The Eagles would force three turnovers and score 14 points off them, putting the game away midway through the third quarter.