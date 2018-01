Mariah Szymanski Scores USF Record 43 Points In St. Paul

Sophomore Shoots 9-10 From Three Point Range In 84-56 Win

ST. PAUL, MN — Sioux Falls Mariah Szymanski had herself a night in St. Paul last night.

The Sophomore scored a school record 43 points in the Cougars 84-56 win over Concordia-St. Paul. Going 9 of 10 from three point land, Mariah’s 43 point outburst tops the previous mark of 42 held by Dawn Morrison in 1992 and Janice Ball in 1974.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!