Monday Classes Canceled at The University of South Dakota-Vermillion Campus

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota-Vermillion has canceled classes and events for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, due to the snow storm. The USD Vermillion campus remains open.

Non-instructional personnel should use their own best judgment on whether to report for work. All employees should submit their time sheets by 10 a.m. Monday.

At this time the university expects to operate as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Check the USD website usd.edu for updates.