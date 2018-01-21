SDSU Wrestlers Pin Northern Iowa

#15 Jackrabbits Defeat #11 Panthers 22-16

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Connor Brown and Seth Gross opened the dual with consecutive pins, leading 15th-ranked South Dakota State to a 22-16 victory over 11th-ranked Northern Iowa in a college wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who won their ninth dual in a row, improved to 9-2 overall and 4-0 against Big 12 Conference opponents. UNI dropped to 5-3 overall and 2-1 against league foes. SDSU ended a 21-dual losing streak to the Panthers, which began in the 1973-74 season.

A freshman from Oak Grove, Missouri, Brown trailed 6-0 late in the first period against 18th-ranked Jay Schwarm on a takedown and four-point near-fall. However, Brown was able to wriggle out of a potential pinning situation and knotted the match at 8 late in the period with a pair of reversals and four-point near-fall of his own.

Brown started the second period on the bottom, but quickly scored his third – and final – reversal of the match, putting Schwarm on his back for a pin 23 seconds into the period.

Gross, the top-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, wasted little time to put the Jackrabbits up 12-0 in his match against Jack Wagner. Gross recorded a takedown in the opening minute, then came up with another takedown and tilt, putting Wagner’s shoulders to the mat in 1:32.

UNI trimmed the deficit to 12-7 with a decision from ninth-ranked Josh Alber at 141 pounds and seventh-ranked Max Thomsen scored a 15-1 major decision at 149 pounds.

SDSU’s Luke Zilverberg countered with a 15-1 major decision of his own at 157 pound and Logan Peterson pushed the Jackrabbit lead back to 12 points at 19-7 with 4-2 decision over Isaiah Patton at 165 pounds. Peterson took advantage of three penalty points for stalling against Patton to pull out the victory.

The two squads split their matches featuring ranked wrestlers on both sides. UNI’s Taylor Lujan, ranked seventh at 174 pounds, upended the Jackrabbits’ ninth-ranked David Kocer, 3-1, while SDSU’s 11th-ranked Nate Rotert scored a 5-1 decision over 15th-ranked Jacob Holschlag. Rotert’s victory sealed the dual win for SDSU and kept the senior 197-pounder undefeated in duals this season at 10-0.

UNI also received wins by decision from Drew Foster, who is ranked 10th at 184 pounds, and heavyweight Carter Isley.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to road action next Sunday (Jan. 28), traveling to Oklahoma for a Big 12 dual. Action is slated for a 2 p.m. start at McCasland Field House on the OU campus in Norman.

NOTES

UNI leads the all-time dual series, 38-4-1

SDSU improved to 18-3 in duals against Big 12 opponents since joining the league at the start of the 2015-16 season

Gross notched his ninth fall of the season, while Brown won by pin for the second time this season

Both Zilverberg and Rotert recorded their 89th career victories to remain in a tie for 19th place on the SDSU all-time charts

The Jackrabbits improved to 3-2 in duals against ranked opponents during the 2017-18 campaign

Attendance was 1,277

#15 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 22, #11 NORTHERN IOWA 16

125: Connor Brown (SDSU) def. #18 Jay Schwarm (UNI), by fall 3:23

133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Jack Wagner (UNI), by fall 1:32

141: #9 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 9-2

149: #7 Max Thomsen (UNI) major dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 15-1

157: #10 Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) major dec. Logan Ryan (UNI), 15-1

165: Logan Peterson (SDSU) dec. Isaiah Patton (UNI), 4-2

174: #7 Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. #9 David Kocer (SDSU), 3-1

184: #10 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU), 8-4

197: #11 Nate Rotert (SDSU) dec. #15 Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 5-1

285: Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 3-1

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics