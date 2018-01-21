Sole Sioux Falls Curling Club

SIOUX FALLS, SD- There are 17 days to go until the 2018 Olympic Winter Games kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea, but you don’t have to wait for the start of the games to see or try a number of the winter sports that are showcased.

Curling is one example. The Sioux Falls Curling organization hosts a variety of events to get people interested in the unique sport.

Sunday morning, a number of people hit the ice to try out curling for themselves.

Leagues are also an option, where people can form their own teams and compete against others. There are currently 30 teams in the Sioux Falls league.

“Even if you think you’re not going to be the best at curling, you can still come out and have a lot of fun with us,” said Morgan Weber, President of Sioux Falls Curling.

The organization will also be holding several Olympic watch parties to cheer on Olympic curlers and members will be available there to answer questions.

You can sign up to be a part of the league on sfcurling.com.

Upcoming hour long curling events:

January 21st- 9:00 am

February 28th- 9:00 am

February 25th 9:00 am

Olympic watch parties:

Hy-Vee Market Grill (26th and Sycamore) at 6:05 pm

February 9th, 13th, 16th, 17th and 21st