Stampede Alums Rau & Prosser Help Wild Win On Hockey Day Minnesota

Minnesota Beats Tampa Bay 5-2

ST. PAUL, MN — A couple of Stampede alums helped the Wild beat Tampa Bay on Hockey Day Minnesota yesterday.

Herd alum Kyle Rau got the assist to fellow alum Nate Prosser for what would be the game winning goal in the Wild’s 5-2 win. It’s the first time since 2015 one Stampede alum has assisted another on a goal in the NHL.