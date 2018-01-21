Vikings Trying To Block Out Pressures Of NFC Championship

Minnesota Seeking First Super Bowl Trip In 42 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In case you haven’t heard there’s a rather important football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles today.

And if you think I’m trying to downplay the NFC Championship, you should hear the players.

Of course the current Vikings are aware of the franchises tortured history and how much an entire state and region are pulling for them to make it to make it to their first Super Bowl in 42 years. Yet Mike Zimmer has always been adept at keeping his team focused week to week, and that means trying to treat this game like any of the 14 others they’ve won this year.

Even though they know they’ll have to do it in hostile Philadelphia territory.

The winner of the NFC Championship will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4th at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.