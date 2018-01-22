Alleged International Drug Dealer Arrested In Huron Makes Court Appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man arrested in a nationwide drug sweep appeared in federal court today in downtown Sioux Falls.

Jean Torres-Soto used a spanish translator during the hearing. The judge ordered that Torres-Soto be extradited back to Puerto Rico, however, Torres-Soto and his lawyer can fight the extradition.

If he does get extradited he will be sent back to Puerto Rico to face drug charges. FBI and drug enforcement agents arrested Torres-Soto in Huron last Thursday.

He is accused of being part of a large operation that distributed a number of drugs across the country, including cocaine and prescription pills.