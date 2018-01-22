Big News for Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament

Big News for Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament

The 40th Annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament was the biggest and best ever topped off by Alejandro Landa winning his first I-R-T event in a thrilling comeback over his good friend and 2nd seed Daniel DelaRosa. But the biggest new came Saturday night when John Scott announced at the banquet that a Professional RB Hall of Fame was being established and the inaugural induction ceremony would be held next winter at The Lewis which has become a favorite of the players on tour. And Mark Griffin who makes the tournament happen annually will be nominated for a spot in the H-O-F as a contributor.