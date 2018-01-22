City Of Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert that began at 4 p.m. Monday.

Emergency routes will be plowed first until all are clear. The rest of the city’s plowing schedule is listed below.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this evening Monday, January 22, 2017, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Starting at 8 a.m, all vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking. Plowing of east/west streets will begin on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Starting at 8 p.m. all vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.