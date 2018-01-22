Gerry Celebrates Eagles Trip to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA… As bad as Sunday was for the Minnesota Vikings, it was a great day for one Sioux Falls native. Nate Gerry is a rookie linebacker for the NFC Champions and he showed off his dance moved on the field after the game. Gerry and the Eagles dominated the Vikings 38-7 as Nick Foles threw for 350 yards and 3 TD’s in the win and Philly’s defense was stingy after giving up an opening drive scoring pass from Keenum to Rudolph. Gerry played special teams for the the Eagles and it turned out to be a special day for Nate and his teammates who will play New England in the Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.