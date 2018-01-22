Hartford Man Facing Felony Child Pornography Charges

Fred Albert Finch Jr., 38, is being held in Minnehaha County Jail on a $20,000 cash surety bond

HARTFORD, S.D. – A Hartford man is behind bars, facing two counts of possession of child pornography .

Fred Albert Finch Jr., 38, is being held in Minnehaha County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Finch was taken into custody over the weekend.

According to court documents, Finch’s wife notified officers about computer files containing child pornography videos.

The papers say while she was cleaning the house, she found two SD cards in the pocket of his pajama pants.

One of the cards contained two videos, one six minutes in length, the other, 10 and half minutes.

Both were of young boys– approximately 6 to 11 years old– engaging in sex acts with men.

When officers confronted Finch, he told them he downloaded the files utilizing the anonymous software “TOR Network.”

He told them he’s only downloaded files a few times, because he was scared.

Through the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Finch’s Hartford home, his vehicle, and two storage units.

He pled not guilty to the two counts, each carrying a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

As part of his bond agreement, Finch is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is also not allowed to use digital devices or the internet.

Finch is scheduled for a 15-day preliminary hearing.