Interstate, State Offices Close In Southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota transportation and public safety officials are closing north and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from around Sioux Falls south to the Iowa border because heavy snow and strong winds are making travel nearly impossible.

The Department of Transportation says numerous vehicles, including jackknifed semis, are stuck along the interstate, which is closed from Tea south to Iowa.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard ordered all state offices in three southeast South Dakota counties closed Monday because of the winter storm. State offices are closed in Clay, Union and Yankton counties. Daugaard’s office says Human Services Center employees and essential personnel from other state government agencies in those counties should report to work.