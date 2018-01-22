Jury Expected To Resume Deliberations On Dubuque Murder Case

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – A jury is expected to resume deliberations Monday about the fate of a Dubuque man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend.

Twenty-five-year-old Fontae Buelow is charged with cocaine possession and first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Samantha Link on March 31 at a home in Dubuque.

The jury members began their hard work Friday morning but adjourned in the afternoon. They’re scheduled to resume Monday morning.

Officers say Buelow told them he and Link had been arguing when Link became violent, assaulted him and then stabbed herself in the stomach with a butcher knife, which was found at the scene. But police say Link had been stabbed twice in the chest and had bruises on her nose and forehead.