Landa Wins First Tournament at 40th Lewis Pro-Am

Alejandro Landa grew up in Mexico with Racquetball.

“I think I was 10 or 12 years old, my dad used to play when he was young, so that’s the one who put me through.” Landa says.

And one of his closest friends and rivals was Daniel De La Rosa.

“All the time, since we were like little, we know each other really well. He’s one of my best friends on tour in and outside of the court.” Alejandro says.

Eventually both made their way to the IRT Pro Tour and Landa, beginning his fifth year on the professional circuit, found his stride at this year’s Lewis Pro-Am Tournament.

“I think it’s the best tournament of the entire year. Everybody loves it, every player wants to come to Sioux Falls to play this event. You know you have to be 100 percent to beat them physically and mentally.” Landa says.

Upsetting top seeded Rocky Carson along the way, Landa faced a familiar foe in the championship finals.

“He’s strong. He moves well back and forth. You gotta play almost perfect to beat him.” Alejandro says.

Down 10-6 in the decisive tiebreaker, Alejandro rattled off five straight points to capture his first career title.

“It’s amazing, I feel so happy! It’s a very emotional moment for me. Winning an event like this it gives you everything for the next event. And then you want more! You want more so maybe I’ll rest today and then I’ll start training again!” Landa says.

