Lang Signs Contract with Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed several free agents Monday to Reserves/Future contracts and among them is Sioux Falls native Cedric Lang who was also on the Vikes practice squad starting the season. Lang hadn’t played football since his freshman year at O’Gorman before getting a 5th year at UTEP where he was a basketball standout. He started as a tight end at 6-9 and also played tackle at Texas El Paso. He was signed out of college by the Giants and signed a similar contract to this last January with Denver. He was a dominating presence as a high school basketball player for O’Gorman and had a solid college career.