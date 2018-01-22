Lawmakers Want To Make State Constitution Harder To Change

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Senate panel is set to debate a measure that would ask voters to make it harder to change the state constitution.

The Senate State Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up the proposal Monday.

It would put a constitutional amendment before voters this year that would increase the majority vote threshold required for a constitutional change to at least 55 percent of the votes cast on an amendment.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, the resolution’s sponsor, has said the state constitution needs special protection.

Republicans have discussed changes to the ballot question system after the 2016 election season brought 10 questions and millions of dollars from out-of-state groups.