Minnesota Man Pleads Not Guilty In South Dakota Police Chase

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a police chase in western South Dakota that ended with him being shot by a non-lethal shotgun round.

Twenty-nine-year-old Peter Biel, of Worthington, Minnesota, is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Jan. 5 in Spearfish and on Interstate 90 at speeds that reached 114 mph.

The vehicle chase ended after officers used a tire deflation device and the vehicle crashed into a shrub. Biel allegedly fled on foot, yelled at officers that he had a gun and failed to show his hands. He was taken into custody after being shot with the non-lethal shotgun round.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports he’s charged with felony aggravated eluding and grand theft, along with four misdemeanor charges.