Sanford Health Donates 35 Acres of Land To Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a pretty special surprise for the Sioux Falls School District. Superintendent Brian Maher remembers getting the news that a gift too big to wrap was coming his way.

“I was very surprised when I found out that it was a gift, so that was just on a personal level, and being the person that received that information, I was pretty excited about that,” said Maher.

Sanford Health is gifting 35 acres of land to the Sioux Falls School District, which Sanford values between one or two million dollars. The school board voted to accept the gift on Monday night.

“Those investments, it’s a natural, you know,” said Paul Hanson, the Executive Vice President of Sanford. “We’ve made those investments before. We’re going to make those again in the future and this is part of being a good member of this community.”

The land donation could be a game-changer for a growing city. There’s no word yet on if it’ll be an elementary, middle, or high school — that’s a question for residents.

“We’ll go out to the community and say, ’How should we address the needs that we’ve had?’” said Maher.

The superintendent says it takes two or three years to construct a school depending on which kind of school they decide on.

That time will fly by considering that education is the gift that keeps on giving.

“When you look at the future of what it’s going to bring all of us in terms of workforce and making the investments in our youth today, it’s an investment that’s priceless,” said Hanson.

The land is on Westport, south of Benson and east of I-29, near the Sanford Sports Complex.