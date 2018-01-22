Scoreboard Monday, January 22nd
NHL
Wild 3, Ottawa 1 *Zucker 19th goal, Stalock 37 saves
NBA
Timberwolves 126, Clippers 118 *Wiggins 40 points
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Hamlin 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 64
Heart River, N.D. 59, Harding County 41
Iroquois 55, Estelline 36
Northwestern 72, Groton Area 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Baltic 39
Ethan 68, Canistota 42
Hamlin 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35
Napoleon, N.D. 66, Herreid/Selby Area 47
South Border, N.D. 57, Eureka/Bowdle 23
Sully Buttes 67, Philip 39
Waubay/Summit 63, Sisseton 32