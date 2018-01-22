Scoreboard Monday, January 22nd

Scoreboard Monday, January 22nd
Zach Borg
Share This:

Scoreboard Monday, January 22nd

NHL

Wild 3, Ottawa 1 *Zucker 19th goal, Stalock 37 saves

NBA

Timberwolves 126, Clippers 118 *Wiggins 40 points

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Great Plains Lutheran 42

Hamlin 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 64

Heart River, N.D. 59, Harding County 41

Iroquois 55, Estelline 36

Northwestern 72, Groton Area 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Baltic 39

Ethan 68, Canistota 42

Hamlin 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35

Napoleon, N.D. 66, Herreid/Selby Area 47

South Border, N.D. 57, Eureka/Bowdle 23

Sully Buttes 67, Philip 39

Waubay/Summit 63, Sisseton 32

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Friday, September 8th
Wednesday, July 19th Scoreboard
Scoreboard Wednesday, October 25th
Scoreboard Thursday, July 13th

You Might Also Like