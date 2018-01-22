Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Felony Child Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges, after locking an 8-year-old boy in a room for 18 hours.

Jeremy Harbert pled guilty Monday to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor, a class four felony. On August 27th, police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of West 5th Street, for a report of a found child. Authorities learned Harbert and his girlfriend had locked her 8-year-old son in a room in her apartment for 18 hours. Police say the child was left without food, water or access to a toilet. They say the child managed to escape by opening a window screen and jumping from the second story onto a cushion.

The child was hospitalized for 10 days due to malnourishment, and had reportedly lost 29 lbs. since his last doctors visit.

Harbert is expected to be sentenced on March 26th. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a $20,000 fine.