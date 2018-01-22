Sioux Falls School District, SFPD Team Up To Combat Distracted Driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District is teaming up with the Sioux Falls Police Department to drive home the consequences of distracted driving.

These PSA’s will be airing on the school’s cable channel and social media pages. Students in driver’s education courses will also be required to watch a longer, five and a half minute video. The videos depict a number of officers, addressing students directly, asking them to pay attention behind the wheel.

Some of the officers recall the trauma of responding to fatal “distracted driving” accidents, and how easily they could have been prevented.

“Its important that our students hear this message from out school resource officers. they’ve seen it first hand. It’s a positive relationship that our students build with the men and women of our police department and student resource officer programs,” said Deeann Konrad with the Sioux Falls School District.

The campaign started today and will run indefinitely.

Billboards will also be added around Sioux Falls with similar messages against distracted driving.