South Dakota Open Primaries Push Raises Over $205K In 2017

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The campaign for a constitutional amendment that would move South Dakota to an open primary system for many political races raised more than $205,000 in 2017.

Open Primaries South Dakota reported in January that it ended the year with roughly $1,000 on hand. Nearly all the campaign’s spending went to “Marketing.”

The campaign’s largest donor was New York-based Open Primaries, which gave $155,000.

The amendment is with the Secretary of State’s office to review whether it will appear on the November ballot.

It would have the top two finishers in a primary advance to the general election regardless of party.

For example, in a gubernatorial race under the plan, there would be an open primary for all candidates in which the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election.

