Teen Injured & Charged In 3-Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A three-car crash at Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue led to several people being taken to the hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. Police say an 18-year-old man rear-ended a pickup truck, lost control, went into the other lane and hit an SUV. The people in the truck and SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He is facing several charges including reckless driving.