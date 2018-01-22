Teen Injured & Charged In 3-Car Crash

Kelsie Passolt
SIOUX FALLS, SD – A three-car crash at Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue led to several people being taken to the hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday.  Police say an 18-year-old man rear-ended a pickup truck, lost control, went into the other lane and hit an SUV.  The people in the truck and SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  The 18-year-old driver suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.  He is facing several charges including reckless driving.

