Trial For Iowa City Pedestrian Mall Shooting To Begin

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s new “stand your ground” law will be tested this week in a trial of a man charged in a pedestrian mall shooting in Iowa City that resulted in the death of one person.

The Des Moines Register reports that 24-year-old Lamar Wilson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The Aug. 27 shooting resulted in the death of 22-year-old Kaleek Jones of Iowa City and injured two other men.

Iowa’s “stand your ground” law took effect in July. The law says law-abiding residents don’t have to retreat before using deadly force to defend themselves if they reasonably believe their life is in danger.

Wilson’s attorneys say the shooting was justified because Wilson was defending himself from gunfire.

Jury selection begins Monday.