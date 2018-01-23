Aberdeen Businessman Kept Meth In Pawn Shop; Pleads Guilty

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Sentencing has been scheduled March 7 for an Aberdeen businessman who recently admitted to keeping methamphetamine in the basement of his downtown pawn shop.

The American News reports that 51-year-old Silas Wilson pleaded guilty last week to possessing meth and ingesting the drug.

The charge stems from a police raid of Aberdeen Pawn in which authorities say they found meth worth nearly $33,000 on the streets.

The business has since changed its name to Aberdeen Retail.

Wilson could face up to 20 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.