Briante Weber Back with Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that they’ve re-acquired Briante Weber as a returning player. Weber spent the first half of the 2017-18 season as a two-way player for the Houston Rockets.

Over the past three seasons, Weber has appeared in 40 NBA games (four starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami HEAT, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and most recently in Houston. Weber has averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just over 12 minutes per game in his NBA career.

Weber has appeared in 59 games (40 starts) for the Skyforce over the last two seasons, averaging 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Weber has accounted for multiple NBA call-ups in each of the last two seasons with Sioux Falls, was a member of the 2016 NBA G League Championship team, earned an NBA All-Star appearance during the 2016-17 seasons and was voted to the All NBA G League Second Team a year ago. Weber is the Skyforce franchise leader with six career triple-doubles, and ranks just outside the top 10 in steals (160) with a 2.7 per game average.

Weber appeared in 18 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season as part of his two-way contract with the Rockets, averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game while adding 7.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Weber will be available for Sioux Falls’ upcoming road trip against the Texas Legends on Thursday, January 25 and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, January 27 before the Skyforce return home.