Crews Respond To Car Dealership Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at Car Swap located at 3701 East 10th Street at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

First arriving crews confirmed smoke and flames were visible from an exterior sign and the façade it was attached to.

Crews worked together to put out the fire from the ground and from above the building. As the first crew worked on the exterior fire; another crew made entry and found the fire extended into the ceiling of the building. The ceiling fire was quickly extinguished.

After approximately 15 minutes, the fire was reduced to several hidden spots inside the façade holding the exterior sign. Crews removed some of the exterior to locate, expose, and extinguish any hidden hot spots and to assist with the investigation of fire origin.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by Sioux Falls Fire Prevention.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, three support vehicles, and 19 fire personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, Mid-American Energy, and Xcel Energy.