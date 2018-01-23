Former Stampede Captain Dies at Age 32

The Stampede are heartbroken and devastated by the news that our former captain, Andrew Carroll, has passed away. He was 32 years old.

Andrew was a tremendous leader and unselfish teammate. No one worked harder on and off the ice each and every day. He played in Sioux Falls from 2003 to 2005 and served as captain during the 2004-05 season. He skated in 116 career games, posting 85 points (45g, 40a) before going on to UMD where he also served as captain. He went on to play in the AHL and ECHL for seven seasons. Most of all, we will remember what a great person Andrew was. He always made time to talk to others and led by example.

For several seasons, he volunteered his time to help coach during Stampede tryout camps in Minneapolis where he gave back to his team and helped those who had dreams of playing collegiate and pro hockey. He often returned to Sioux Falls and Chicago to visit his housing parents, Ruthi and Jerry Menken. He most recently returned this past summer for a hockey skills camp at the IcePlex with fellow alum, Marty Sertich. Andrew loved to play the game of hockey, loved to give back, and was the definition of a leader.

Statement from the Carroll Family:

We are deeply saddened to share of the loss of Andrew, an amazing brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, teammate, mentor, and friend who died tragically after a fall at the Chicago O’Hare Airport. We are deeply grieving but have the assurance that he is in the loving arms of Jesus because of his decision to accept Christ. At this difficult time, what also gives us comfort is that his life meant so much to so many people and he was able to give the gift of hope by donating his heart and organs so that others might have life. May his love for Jesus and others live through each of us. We are in the process of making arrangements for his celebration of life and hope you can join us as we honor Andrew.