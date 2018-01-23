Huron Man Facing Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping Charges

HURON, S.D. – A Huron man is facing aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after police say he kidnapped and beat a woman.

Police received a call from a woman claiming to be in vehicle with a man who was threatening her with a baseball bat and that he wasn’t allowing her to get out. The victim was able to remain on the phone with the dispatcher and provide updates on her whereabouts.

Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

Police arrested 55-year-old Richard Hofer on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.

The victim told police that Hofer struck her at least three times with the baseball bat.