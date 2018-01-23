Interstate 29 Reopens In Southeastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota transportation and public safety officials have reopened Interstate 29 from around Sioux Falls south to the Iowa border.

However, they’re cautioning that travel still might be difficult after heavy snow from Monday’s storm. They say the snow has compacted on the roadway and created slippery conditions.

Gusty winds also could continue causing drifting and limited visibility.

Numerous vehicles including jackknifed semis became stuck along the interstate Monday.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports 14.2 inches of snow fell in Yankton. The National Weather Service says that shattered the previous city record for the date of 7.5 inches, set in 1982.