January 22nd Snow Totals

Photo via Jeremy Dean, near Yankton

A strong low pressure system moved through the Sioux starting Sunday through Monday, prompting blizzard warnings as well as winter storm warnings to be issued for a handful of counties. Here’s a look at some of the snow totals recorded from that event; if you have any snow totals or photos, you can submit them to KDLT Weather on Facebook, Twitter or email! When recording snow, make sure you take multiple measurements where you haven’t stepped or where the snow isn’t packed down to get an average of snow in your area.

2 W Ponca – 18.00″

2 NW Wynot – 17.00″

Concord – 14.60″

Yankton – 14.20″

Belgrade – 14.00″

13 ENE Tyron – 12.00″

Vermillion – 11.00″

Verdigre – 11.00″

Estherville – 11.00″

Ansley – 10.00″

Greeley – 10.00″

Le Mars – 10.00″

Duncan – 10.00″

Bronson – 9.50″

Sioux City – 9.30″

Alcester – 9.20″

Milford – 9.00″

Spirit Lake – 9.00″

Sheldon – 9.00″

Osceola – 9.00″

Heron Lake – 8.50″

Canton – 8.50″

Arcadia – 8.00″

Orange City – 8.00″

Sioux Center – 7.00″

Arlington – 7.00″

Bassett – 6.80″

4 N Valentine – 6.50″

Worthington – 6.50″

Spencer – 6.50″

2 S North Sioux City – 6.50″

16 SE Mission – 6.00″

1 SE Tea – 6.00″

Tyndall – 5.70″

Elk Point – 5.50″

Storm Lake – 5.50″

Fremont – 5.00″

Wessington Springs – 5.00″

Belvidere – 5.00″

Gann Valley – 4.30″

8 S Elwood – 4.00″

Storm Lake – 3.50″

2 NW Little Sioux – 3.00″

3 N Sioux Falls – 2.70″

Alexandrea – 2.50″

4 N Currie – 2.00″

Hawarden – 2.00″

Armour – 2.00″

Presho – 1.80″

5 S Lincoln – 1.00″

Blaise Keller

KDLT Morning Meteorologist

Twitter – @blaisekellerr