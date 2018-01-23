KDLT “Coats For All” Distributed At Salvation Army

Sioux Falls, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Salvation Army is once again giving away winter clothing to those in need.

This is the 30th year the Salvation Army has partnered with KDLT to collect donated coats.

The coats are cleaned and given to people who sign up with a Salvation Army case worker.

So far, about 750 people now have a coat to call their own.

Other donated articles of clothing include socks, hats and gloves.

Organizers say the goal of this drive is to eliminate a burden for people in need.

“When it was 45 below zero with wind chill and other things, you just can’t survive in that kind of weather. So we partner with the community, we partner with other agencies to make sure peoples physical needs are met so that they’re emotional needs can be met as well as they know they’re caring for their family,” says Major Tom Riggs.

The last day the salvation army will give out coats is Friday.