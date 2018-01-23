Landscapes Unlimited, DGM Reach Golf Course Equipment Deal For $475K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A point of contention during a recent decision over Sioux Falls public golf courses has been resolved.

Landscapes Unlimited has purchased the equipment currently owned by Dakota Golf Management for $475,000. The two sides were originally about $300,000 apart when the city council voted to award the management contract to Landscapes.

DGM President Tom Jansa says the decision boiled down to recent health issues and logistics of selling the equipment over time.

Landscapes Unlimited’s contract went into effect last Friday.