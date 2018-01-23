Lawmakers Propose Bill To Allow Permitless Concealed Carry

Associated Press
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A group of lawmakers has proposed a bill to allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

GOP Sen. Lance Russell, the bill’s sponsor, said this week that lawmakers need to have the debate again.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a similar measure last year, saying that the state’s permit process is simple and straightforward.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Russell says it’s likely the bill will be vetoed if it reaches Daugaard, but he says supporters are “going to keep at it until we get it.”

Related Post

Former School Bus Inc. Employee Sentenced in Embez...
Man With Clown Mask And Hammer Robs Rapid City Cas...
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Colliding With Van
Krebs: Record 30,000 Concealed Carry Permits Issue...

You Might Also Like