Lawmakers Propose Bill To Allow Permitless Concealed Carry

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A group of lawmakers has proposed a bill to allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

GOP Sen. Lance Russell, the bill’s sponsor, said this week that lawmakers need to have the debate again.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a similar measure last year, saying that the state’s permit process is simple and straightforward.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

Russell says it’s likely the bill will be vetoed if it reaches Daugaard, but he says supporters are “going to keep at it until we get it.”