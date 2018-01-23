New Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Fatally Beating Father

Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A trial has been delayed for an Iowa City man accused of fatally beating his father.

Court records say attorneys for 30-year-old Flannery Kennedy-Meier had sought the delay, which a judge ordered in a document filed Saturday. The new trial start is scheduled for July 24. The old date was March 13.

Kennedy-Meier was arrested Nov. 13 after police were called to a residence and found 63-year-old Mark Meier injured. Officers say Kennedy-Meier had hit his father in the head with a weapon, causing a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Meier died of his injuries on Dec. 4, and an autopsy blamed the November beating.

