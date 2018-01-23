Pierre, Fort Pierre Get More Time On Bridge Enhancements

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Transportation Department is giving Pierre and Fort Pierre more time to choose potential enhancements to the design of the Missouri River bridge replacement.

The initial deadline was Feb. 1. Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding tell the Capital Journal that the state has agreed to more time.

Hanson says negotiations between the cities about what enhancements to include in the new bridge will continue over the next few weeks. Part of that discussion will include how to divide the cost.

Enhancements could include lighting, railings, pedestrian walkway bump-outs and steps down to the water. Harding says he thinks the matter can be decided in 30 days.

The current estimate for the entire bridge project is $43 million. Its slated to be finished by 2022.