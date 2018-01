Plitzuweit Likes How Smart Her Coyotes Are

VERMILLION, SD…The USD Coyotes had an amazing season under first year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, especially when you consider how many players had graduated from the WNIT championship squad. This year’s team is still very young, but playing at a very high level. And the head coach attributes that to a great degree of basketball intelligence.